Division VII Coach of the Year Mora has traveled a long road

Watching the Redmen win two Division II state championships as a youngster, he gained an appreciation for the sport and what it took to be great. After falling just short of winning the title in 1989, Fostoria responded by winning the championship in '91 and five years after that, helping to cement a rich tradition one of Ohio's best programs.

His hometown should be proud, seeing as Mora was recently named the Div. VII Coach of the Year for his efforts in helping Danbury go 7-4 and make it to the playoffs for the first time in school history.

"It was a really cool time. There was no doubt that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing today. Those memories from my childhood are things I remember. I remember being (at the stadium) 2-3 hours before the game to get a seat," said Mora of his childhood. "I remember the state championship game in 1996 -- those memories make you proud of where you’re from. There was a time when the program wasn’t very good, but someone put their head down and went to work, and that’s what I’m trying to do at Danbury.

"When you’re growing up engulfed in that kind of culture, you never think there’s going to be another team that can beat you. There was so much of a belief in the program and the coaching staff and the culture that was created. We always felt like we had a chance to win a game, there was a mentality with the guys on the team and the program. There were some pretty cool nicknames that were given to the players. There were teams that were ranked higher and had more Div. I college players, but our blue-collar mentality came out.

The 1991 team was on a mission to win the state championship. Going through the playoffs thinking you’re going to win the game is such a great thing."

Following his graduation from Fostoria High School in 2007, Mora attended Wright State University. Unlike most college students, he coached football, which is a club sport at the university. He held a variety of jobs working for the football team, ranging from recruiter to assistant coach to defensive coordinator to interim head coach.

"I was the first student to be a coach. It was an abnormality, (and) once I got that job, it opened the door for a few other students who were trying to coach, so that was nice. I knew what my goal was, and I changed my major to Sports Science. It was nice to have my mind in an athletic or a sports-type setting for the day. There were days when I’m studying for an exam and then I had to go to practice and make sure I was ready to run our practice," said Mora, 27. "Maybe this was crazy, but I never doubted that I was going to coach in college. I worked extremely hard, and I felt like my time would come."

During his time in college, Mora took an internship at the Univ. of Alabama-Birmingham, and following his graduation from WSU in '12, he became the Director of Football Development for the National Club Football Association in Pittsburgh. Mora held that job for six months before an opening to be a strength and conditioning coach at UAB opened in December, 2013. But after the Blazers' coach, Garrick McGee, left to become the defensive coordinator at Louisville a few months later, Mora chose to return home.

"It’s a humbling process. For anyone coming up in this business who has dreams of getting to that level one day, you have to understand that you put in the work so you can keep your job, but also so that you can find another job," he said. "It’s about building great relationships. I know coaches that are at other schools and universities, and you never know when you’re going to need them again. It can change really suddenly. I felt like I had just gotten unpacked and things changed."

He had gone from working with future NFL players to being back home, but that was merely a change, not a setback.

At the time, when I first got back, I was still throwing my name all over the place; it was a tough time. It was a time where I had to dig deep and find some intrinsic motivation," said Mora. "I was sitting in a classroom substituting for a Home Ec. class and a few months prior, I was training guys who are now in the NFL. Many of the other coaches are in the NCAA working with other schools. I’m thrilled to be at Danbury. I would say I’m just as successful as (those other coaches). I don’t judge success by what school you're coaching. I have more responsibilities here at Danbury than I had at UAB."

Mora then joined the football staff at Port Clinton with Beau Carmon and helped lead the team from 0-10 to 7-4 and its first-ever playoff appearance.

"It was very important, I’m extremely grateful for the time I got to spend the time with Beau. He’s a tremendous coach. I was happy to see how a high-school program is supposed to run. I didn’t have any high-school experience before that job, I had some experience from my collegiate job," said Mora. "I take a lot from Beau, I reach out to him for ideas and opinions on things. It’s a relationship that I appreciate having with him."

Mora took a chance by becoming the head coach at Danbury, and it's paid off. The team showed improvement during his first year as they went 3-7 and took off in his second season, winning a number of big games while earning a spot in the playoffs. In addition to being named the Div. VII Coach of the Year, Mora was also named the Northwest Ohio Coach of the Year.

"A couple of news sites had tweeted (the news). I didn’t even know I was up for the award and then my phone was buzzing. I thought it was cool. I just thought it was a complete recognition of what our team accomplished. They don’t name someone Coach of the Year if they had a losing season," said Mora. "For me to be named that, it means our team must’ve done something exceptional. That’s a complete team award. It's about this group of seniors who had been chomping away for so many years and had their work pay off, the freshman who came in and did their work, and the guys in the middle, and if not for them, we wouldn’t have been acknowledged, if not for them, we never would’ve been known for what we did. That’s a complete team award, everybody worked hard to get to that milestone of our first playoff appearance.

"For me, I hope that is a tool that helps us with recruiting in our own school. That’s the monkey we have to get off our own back. It seemed like every game was an issue we had to overcome, whether it was beating Ottawa Hills, or winning a game on Homecoming, and then beating Northwood, beating those teams we typically wouldn’t beat, or winning a game where we had to close it out -- those were hurdles in the past that we couldn’t overcome and now we did. I hope it means more numbers, but I hope what it doesn’t mean is the expectations are that it will be given to them. The biggest thing I preach is not getting complacent. You’ve got go out there and work for it. Everyone knows what you’re doing now. For me, I hope our success breeds better numbers, but what I hope it doesn’t do is create a level of complacency where it’s going to happen again (without the work being put forth). That’s what we have to overcome now."