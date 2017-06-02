On to first grade

The Immaculate Conception Kindergarten class treated a gym full of parents, grandparents and friends to a graduation program full of prayer, song and poetry. Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Susie Adams presented the class to Mrs. Connie Snyder, Principal, and Father John Missler, Superintendent. Diplomas were passed out and a reception with cake and juice was held for the graduates and their families after the ceremony. Immaculate Conception School congratulates its kindergarten class.

Members of the graduating kindergarten class are as follows: Chase Finley, Calleigh Fought, Sophia Gardner, Aleah Gonya, Kate Leneghan, Ella Lynd, Mia MacBride, Susannah Osborne, Noah Rivera, Grace Wadsworth, and Micaela Wiechman.

Registration is currently being accepted for the 2017-2018 school year at ICS. Call the school at 419-734-3315 for more information.