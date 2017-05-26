Oak Harbor Class of 2017
The Benton-Carroll-Salem School District is proud to announce Oak Harbor High School Class of 2017 by the numbers. Commencement will be on Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m.
Oak Harbor High School Class of 2017
• Number of graduates 159
• Percent going to college (2 year, 4 year, technical school) 72%
• Percent going into the workforce 23%
• Percent entering the military 5%
• Amount of local scholarships accepted $64,443.28
For more information on Benton-Carroll-Salem schools visit bcs.k12.oh.us.
