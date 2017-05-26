Mrs. Coffin joins Field Day fun

Mrs. Karen Coffin was welcomed back to the Port Clinton Elementary Olympic Day on Friday, May 19, 2017. Mrs. Coffin, along with fellow retired teacher Mrs. Ida Hahn, were instrumental in the organization of this long standing tradition for Port Clinton City Schools and Immaculate Conception School.

Pictured left to right: Patrick Adkins, Superintendent of Schools, Karen Coffin, and Port Clinton City Schools Physical Education Teachers Seth Benner, Del Culver and Adam Siefke.