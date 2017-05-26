B-C-S Students Explore NASA

On May 17, 30 8th grade students were given the opportunity to visit the NASA Plum Brook Station facility in Sandusky. The visit included a tour of the Space Power Facility, which contains the world's largest space environment facility and the world's most powerful acoustic test chamber. The students were also given a tour of the In-Space Propulsion Facility, capable of testing full-scale launch vehicles and rocket engines.

In addition to the tours of the facilities, students participated in group activities including space communication, VEX robotics, rocket payload protection and rocketry, and rubber band powered speed boats.