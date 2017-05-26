Inaugural Oak Harbor Talent Show

Oak Harbor High School brought back the annual talent show on Friday, May 12. Emceed by The Masters of the Mic, Raymon Behlmer and Cy Frank, Oak Harbor students, staff and community members enjoyed a showcase of talent.

Community judges Paula Ferguson, Becci Peterson and Jim Priesman chose the winner. Third place went to e-LEMON-ators with a harmonization of Someone Like You by Adele. Second place went to The SeaDaddys with their recreation of The Middle and first place went to Magic Matt Harris.