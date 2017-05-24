Bataan Memorial Intermediate Awards Assembly

Bataan Intermediate grade 5 students and teachers on stage at the annual awards assembly May 22. On Monday, May 22, Bataan Memorial Intermediate School hosted their annual Awards Assembly at the Port Clinton High School Performing Arts Center. Mr. Geoff Halsey, Bataan Intermediate Principal welcomed the audience saying, “Together, we have been part of new experiences, gained more knowledge, and have prepared for the next level of learning. The end of a school year is bittersweet as we all look forward to an eventful Summer Break, yet we know we will miss the daily routines with our teachers and classmates.”

The following awards were presented.



Safety Patrol: Brayden Allen, Joseph Apple, Alyssa Auvil, Brik Barna, Jackson Beasley, Kyle Biers, Dylan Bolyard, Sarah Borton, Nevaeh Bowling, Damien Brooks, Zaia Bruce, Bryce Copeland, Skyler Cornell, Kayla Crawford, Kianna Creedem, James Crowe, Bella Cuevas, Arleigh Dackermann, Gavin Dowling, Tabitha Duncan Abbie Ferguson, Edward Fick, Amelia Finn, Richard Frohne, CJ Garza, Dashaun Gilmer, Skyler Guernsey, Maddison Havens, Arabella Helle, Kain Hoyt, Issabell Jessee, Paige Kerrigan-Christ, Aliza Kilmer, William Koskela, Paige Krupp, Reilly Laird, Da'Cariya Lanier, Maxwell Lucas, Liliana Lucero, Chelsea Mares, Miranda McDougal, Kaden McQuillen, Carson Miller, Alivia Mooney, Jason Mullens, Grace Navarro, Jenna Niceswanger, Abigail Ohm, Meredith Oliver, Joshua Oliver, Kamdyn Periat, Lynzie Petersen, Branden Ramsey II, Emma Raulerson, Samuel Reaper, Meadow , Rohrbaugh, Blake Rosario, Reagan Ruthsatz, Jason Salyers, Alyssa Saxton, Christen Sayre, Taylor Schierberg, Cameron Schmitt, Kayden Shrader, Maxwell Solomon, Drew Stahl, Alexa Taylor, Isabella Terry, Ernesto Urbina, Haley Waugh, Nathan Webster, Makenna Wells, Cole Whiteside, Gladys Wiechman, Morgan Woods, Phoenix Wright, Treselle Young.



Spelling Bee: Local & County Competition- Paige Kerrigan-Christ; Local Competition- Bryce James

Kamdyn Periat



Academic Challenge: Nora Bodie, Max Lucas, Damien Brooks, Chase Marlatt, Will Koskela, Carson Miller, Bryce James, Tabitha Duncan.



Newspaper Editors: Emily Boykin, Ava DeFrietas, Morgan Delhees, Grace Fleenor, Kate Lovitt, Ryan Madison, Lydia Roberts, Nora Rosario, Olivia Spencer, Audra Stavnicky, Romney Turner, Jordan Waddell



Music Awards: Grade 3 - Austin Marlatt; Grade 4 - Quinn Felbinger; Grade 5 - Kaylie Simpson



Art Awards: Grade 3 - Eva Klimentov; Grade 4 - Quinn Felbinger; Grade 5 - Brandon Palacio



Physical Education Awards: Grade 3 - Malakii Pinkelton; Grade 4 - Noah Knecht; Grade 5 - Aubrey Haghiri.



Most Improved - In many cases this could be considered the highest compliment to a student. The most improved award recognizes essential learning, growth, and hard work: Grade 3 - Sophia DiMario; Grade 4 - Julia Wakefield; Grade 5 - Cadance Lowe.



Character awards - given to those who show morally good qualities including citizenship, attitude and positive actions toward others: Grade 3 - Danielle Motter; Grade 4 - Cole McNamara; Grade 5 - Dashaun Gilmer.



Achievement in Science: Grade 3 - Wyatt Brand, Madeline Rios; Grade 4 - Connor Earnest, Will Hartlaub; Grade 5 - Quinton Cook, Max Lucas.



Achievement in Social Studies: Grade 3 - Jalynn Burkholder, Dane Emigh; Grade 4 - Ava DeFreitas, Lyndsay Tusen; Grade 5 - Joseph Apple, Tabitha Duncan.



Achievement in Math: Grade 3 - Alex Hill, Lee Higgins; Grade 4 - Kayden Thebeau, Gabriel Koskela; Grade 5 - Arleigh Dackermann, Damien Brooks.



Achievement in Language Arts: Grade 3 - Casey Brand, Malakii Pinkelton; Grade 4 - Quinn Felbinger, Corrine Baker; Grade 5 - Kaylie Simpson, Kellon Cowell.



The Fifth grade diplomas were then presented by the teachers and Mr. Halsey. Prior to the presentation to the fifth grade, Mr. Halsey said, “As their principal, we have repeatedly reminded them of their influence on the younger students in our building and how important it is for them to lead by example. I am very happy to say that they met our requests and exceeded our expectations. We are both saddened and thrilled to see a great group of fifth graders advance to our Middle School and know all of you will positively represent Bataan Intermediate”



Mrs. Stacy Taylor’s Class - Joseph Apple, Rachel Auerbach, Caileigh Barton-Kashmer, Jackson Beasley, Nora Bodie, Sarah Borton, Damien Brooks, Skyler Cornell, Clarissa Corona,

Amelia Finn, Skyler Guernsey, Aubrey Haghiri, Paige Kerrigan-Christ, William Koskela, Maxwell Lucas, Katelyn Maloy, Chase Marlatt, Miranda McDougal, Carson Miller, Jenna Niceswanger, Abigail Ohm, Kamdyn Periat, Grace Sasthuhadiyana, Maxwell Solomon ,

Drew Stahl, Phoenix Wright.



Ms. Melissa Frisch’s Class - Emme Barth, Kyle Biers, Dylan Bolyard, Summer Butler, Elijah Cole, Bryce Copeland, Kianna Creedem, Brandon Dunfee, Abbie Ferguson, Edward Fick, Richard Frohne, Bryce James, Paige Krupp, Liliana Lucero, Chelsea Mares, Joshua Oliver,

Lynzie Petersen, Samuel Reaper, Reagan Ruthsatz, Cameron Schmitt, Kaylie Simpson,

Alexa Taylor, Isabella Terry, Jandi Torres, Landon Witte.



Mrs. Diane Zeitzheim’s Class - Kailey Allen, Alyssa Auvil, Michael Beckley, Zaia Bruce, Kellon Cowell, James Crowe, Arleigh Dackermann, Arabella Helle, Gabriel Hess, Kain Hoyt, Abigail Kramer, Da'Cariya Lanier, Kaden McQuillen, Jason Mullens, Grace Navarro, Meredith Oliver, Brandon Palacio, Mya Reeves, Jason Salyers, Abigail Sarty, Christen Sayre, Randall Sipperley, Gladys Wiechman.



Mr. Dan Periat’s Class - Brik Barna, Halee Church, Quinton Cook, Isaiah Craig, Bella Cuevas, Cesar Garza, Dashaun Gilmer, Andraya Gomez-Lambert, Issabell Jessee, Gage Johnson, Hunter Kaufman, Sevont Kleinhans, Olivia Kohlman, Connor Luebcke, Olivia Marez, Anthony Menningen Jr., Emily Menningen, Camden Redd, Meadow Rohrbaugh, Alyssa Saxton, Taylor Schierberg, Kayden Shrader, Makenna Wells, Morgan Woods.



Mrs. Kim Periat’s Class - Brayden Allen, Nevaeh Bowling, Kenzie Brotherton, Tabitha Duncan, Sydney Fenton, Amelia Gonzalez, Alivia Mooney, Branden Ramsey II, Emma Raulerson, Gregory Riggs, Blake Rosario, Riley Sanchez, Haley Waugh, Nathan Webster,

Austin Weglicki, Cole Whiteside, Travis Yarnell, Evangeline Young, Treselle Young.



Mrs. Danielle Lajti’s Class - Brenden Abbott, Samantha Baker-Young, Hailey Britt, Madison Chancey, Kayla Crawford, Michael (Ethan) Dooley, Gavin Dowling, Michael Garcia, Maddison Havens, Jasmin Hicks, Kaleb Johnson, Aliza Kilmer, Logan (Nick) Kwiatkowski, Reilly Laird, Cadance Lowe, Davontae Mister, Elijah Orosco, Angel Osegueda, Sarah Roberts, Kayleigh Royster, Anita Smith, Tajaneya Templeton, Ernesto Urbina.



Mrs. Brandi Perkins Class - Claire Hermes, Brett Holmes, Peyton Howard, Hayden Limestahl, Mason Limestahl.



Thank you, parents, students, and staff for a successful year at Bataan Memorial Intermediate. To see the complete photo album visit pccsd.net and click on the Bataan Intermediate Awards link under the News.