Redskin Bike Ride & Rodeo
Bataan Memorial Elementary hosted the Redskin Bike Ride and Rodeo on Saturday, May 13. Free bike helmets were distributed thanks to a grant for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics “Put a Lid on It!” helmet safety campaign. Pictured Denton Sines grade 1.
Bataan Memorial Elementary held the first ever Redskin Bike Ride & Rodeo on Saturday, May 13. Bataan Memorial Primary and Intermediate students, along with their parents, were invited to the event. Bataan recently received a grant from the Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) “Put a Lid on It” campaign to provide bike helmets for students.
May 9-21, 2017 the Ohio Chapter of the AAP has a statewide effort to remind children to “Put a Lid on It! Protect Before You Pedal”. Summer is right around the corner, so the Redskin Bike Ride and Rodeo was the perfect opportunity for students to receive a free bike helmet, check their helmet fits properly, and prevent bike riding injuries. Students completed obstacle courses and a ride around the school building. Several community partners helped with the event including the Port Clinton Police that provided bike safety checks, and Magruder Hospital provided concussion information/injury prevention as well as “fuel your ride” snacks. Donations from Port Clinton Women’s Club, Wal-Mart and McDonald’s also made the event possible.
For more information about bike helmet safety visit ohioaap.org/PutALidOnIt or find the link and more pictures under Redskin Bike Ride & Rodeo news story at pccsd.net
