Bataan Memorial Elementary held the first ever Redskin Bike Ride & Rodeo on Saturday, May 13. Bataan Memorial Primary and Intermediate students, along with their parents, were invited to the event. Bataan recently received a grant from the Ohio American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) “Put a Lid on It” campaign to provide bike helmets for students.