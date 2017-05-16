Port Clinton City Schools large enough to challenge, small enough to care

Port Clinton City Schools offer a multitude of educational opportunities for students in preschool through grade 12. Some of which include: The best school facilities in the area with new, safe, state-of-the-art, technologically advanced school buildings that opened in 2012; new and improved True Lay Stadium including all turf field and expanded track thanks to the generous community.

Mr. Matt Schlumbohm works with Lily Howell (left) and Keegan Hunsinger (right) in Fleet 7 Social Studies at Port Clinton Middle School. PCMS is a nationally acclaimed school receiving two recent designations.

Port Clinton High School has outstanding opportunities for students including earning college credits at PCHS, Mandarin Chinese, multiple varsity sports, art, music, and extracurricular activities. In fact, Port Clinton is the only school district in the county to offer all three music programs (band, orchestra and choir) beginning in grade six.

The nationally acclaimed Port Clinton Middle School has received recognition as an Ohio and National Forum School to Watch and 2017 Model School. Only twenty-five schools in the nation have earned the Model School designation. There is an emphasis on technology with one-to-one devices.

Bataan Memorial Elementary has earned the Five Star Quality rating for their pre-school program and fine arts education beginning in kindergarten. Award winning before and after school enrichment program, Champions for Children, is available for students in grades K-5 along with Summer Enrichment camp. Bataan Memorial Intermediate starts the one-to-one device initiative in grade 4.

At every grade level, Port Clinton City Schools emphasize child-centered learning. The Redskin Personal Learning Academy is a testament to this emphasis by providing a non-traditional classroom learning environment to help all students reach the goal of graduation.

Families with school age children that currently live outside the Port Clinton City School District limits can open enroll to the school district. Applications are now being accepted until May 25, 2017. The school district provides an environment that is large enough to challenge, small enough to care.

For more information about Open Enrollment or to schedule a tour call the Board of Education at 419-732-2102, ext. 8 or apply online at www.pccsd.net under the Open Enrollment tab.