PC Rotary Club Hosts 71st annual Honors Banquet at PCHS

Mr. Gary Steyer, PCHS Principal, introduces class valedictorians Joey Brenner and Hannah Roberts at the PCHS Rotary Honors Banquet.

The Port Clinton High School Rotary Honor Banquet was hosted on May 3 in the Performing Arts Center.  The annual event is made possible by the generosity of several Port Clinton community groups, businesses and individuals while showcasing the academic achievements of Port Clinton High School Students. Outstanding students from the Class of 2017 were awarded college scholarships.  Prior to the award presentations, Port Clinton Rotary Club hosted the 71st annual dinner for all PCHS honor students, the scholarship winners, parents and presenters. Through the generosity of several community groups and established individual scholarships, the community presented PCHS students with the following:

Port Clinton Athletic Boosters Scholarship - Joey Brenner, Hannah Roberts

Kathy Jo Schweitzer Continuing Education Scholarship - Chloe Cook

1999-2004 Port Clinton Walleye Festival Scholarship - Stephanie Wheeler

Mildred C. Roy Scholarship-Tabetha Cutcher, Hailey Marez

Jessica Schenk Memorial Scholar Athlete Scholarship - Joey Brenner, Courtney Koebel, Hannah Roberts, Abby Weldon

Laurie Mann Memorial Scholarship - Kaleb Mizner

Port Clinton Women's Club Scholarship - Amelia Morrow

Earl E. Warnke Memorial Scholarship in Music - Collin Miller, Ella Miller

Terry G. Heise Scholarship - Dean Colston, Joey Brenner

Port Clinton Academic Boosters Scholarship - Joey Brenner, Trevor Frias, Meghan Gallogly, Natalie Gottron, Logan Martinez, Hannah Roberts

Thomas Bodager Memorial Scholarship - Matt Paeth

Literary and Social Book Club Scholarship - Hannah Roberts

PEO Sisterhood Book Scholarship - Ella Miller

Ann Bolte Achievement Scholarship Fund - Alex St Leger

Ottawa County Realtors Charitable Trust Scholarship - Matt Paeth

Port Clinton Rotary Club Scholarships - Rachel Reineck, Emily Reineck, Emerson Lowe, Tori Glaze, Dean Colston

Judge Donald & Faith Warkowsky - Meghan Gallogly

Jonathan T. Pope Memorial Scholarship Fund - Emerson Lowe, Collin Miller (honorary Ella Miller and Kaci Busby)

Genoa Bank Scholarship - Trevor Frias

Magruder Hospital Auxiliary Health Careers Scholarships – Tabetha Cutcher, Meghan Gallogly, Tori Glaze, Collin Miller, Rachel Reineck, Hannah Roberts, Taylor Rollins, Emily Reineck, Kylie Hurst

Civilian Marksmanship Program Scholarship - Hannah Roberts, Joey Brenner

FOP Robert Rigoni Memorial Scholarship - Matt Paeth

Knights of Columbus - Hannah Roberts

Joan M. Hudak Teacher Education Scholarship Fund - Stephanie Wheeler

BPW Club of Port Clinton Scholarship - Samantha Emmons, Tabetha Cutcher

The Ohio State University Alumni Scholarship - Collin Miller, Logan Martinez

Faith Bloom Art Scholarship - Hailey Cotton

Oliver H. Perry Karl Kuesthardt Memorial Scholarship - Logan Martinez

PCFT Peggy Bredbeck Teaching Scholarship - Keegan Chapman

Port Clinton Lions Club Scholarship - Rachel Reineck

Kent Johnson Family/Grandma Theo Scholarship - Courtney Koebel

Elks Leadership and Scholarship Award - Tori Glaze

Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council Scholarship - Hailey Cotton

Dad's Club VFW Post 207 Scholarship - Hannah Roberts

Port Clinton Kiwanis Key Club Service Award - Ella Miller

Port Clinton Kiwanis Endowment Service Award - Joey Brenner, Meghan Gallogly, Logan Martinez, Hannah Roberts

FOE #2295 Redskin Bowling Scholarship Fund - Alex Camerato

Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship - Bree Wells

Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce Scholarships - Bryce Jackson, Kylie Hurst

CIVFD Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship - Logan Martinez, Keegan Chapman, Courtney Koebel

Ottawa County Mayor John Blatt Scholarship - Alyssa Krupp

Priscilla Rhiel Visual Arts Scholarship - Hailey Cotton

Julia Quayle Education Fund Scholarship - Logan Martinez

Lenore Peterson Blackburn Scholarship - Joey Brenner, Hannah Roberts, Jacob Koch, Amelia Morrow

Lester J . Klenk Memorial Scholarship - Amelia Morrow

Jean C. Rutan Port Clinton High School Scholarship - Melanie Rhoda, Emily Reineck

Peter B. and Jean C. Rutan Scholarship - Alyssa Krupp, Logan Martinez, Hannah Roberts, Meghan Gallogly, Natalie Gottron, Zach Barr, Keegan Chapman, Rachel Reineck, Melanie Rhoda, Joey Brenner, Samantha Emmons, Ella Miller, Hailey Cotton, AJ Carpenter, Emily Reineck, Dean Colston, Taylor Rollins

James W. Longe Scholarship - Hannah Roberts, Joey Brenner

Port Clinton Music Boosters Scholarship    Ella Miller, Meghan Gallogly

Keith Montgomery Music Performance Scholarship - Paul Ryan Dress

Steve G. Benko Family Memorial Scholarship - Alex Camerato

Port Clinton Eagles Women's Auxiliary #2295 - Samantha Emmons, AJ Carpenter

Robert A. Krupp-USG Memorial Scholarship - Alyssa Krupp

American Red Cross Scholarship - Maddie White

Faith Bloom Art Scholarship - Hailey Cotton

James Jacob Lee "Jake" Hefflinger Memorial Scholarship - Darius Daniels

Angel'la Wright Memorial Scholarship - Chloe Cook

Thomas W. Maher Scholarship - Keegan Chapman, Alexis Waugh, Bree Wells

Boy Scouts 360 Eagle Scout Scholarship - Collin Miller.

Prior to the awarding of scholarships, Mr. Jeff Johnston, PCHS Class of 1981, was inducted into the Port Clinton High School Alumni Hall of Fame. Alumni Hall of Fame inductee information and nomination forms can be found online at www.pccsd.net.

