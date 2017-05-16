PC Rotary Club Hosts 71st annual Honors Banquet at PCHS

Mr. Gary Steyer, PCHS Principal, introduces class valedictorians Joey Brenner and Hannah Roberts at the PCHS Rotary Honors Banquet.

The Port Clinton High School Rotary Honor Banquet was hosted on May 3 in the Performing Arts Center. The annual event is made possible by the generosity of several Port Clinton community groups, businesses and individuals while showcasing the academic achievements of Port Clinton High School Students. Outstanding students from the Class of 2017 were awarded college scholarships. Prior to the award presentations, Port Clinton Rotary Club hosted the 71st annual dinner for all PCHS honor students, the scholarship winners, parents and presenters. Through the generosity of several community groups and established individual scholarships, the community presented PCHS students with the following: