PC Rotary Club Hosts 71st annual Honors Banquet at PCHS

PC Rotary Club Hosts 71st annual Honors Banquet at PCHSFeatured
Mr. Gary Steyer, PCHS Principal, introduces class valedictorians Joey Brenner and Hannah Roberts at the PCHS Rotary Honors Banquet.
The Port Clinton High School Rotary Honor Banquet was hosted on May 3 in the Performing Arts Center. The annual event is made possible by the generosity of several Port Clinton community groups, businesses and individuals while showcasing the academic achievements of Port Clinton High School Students. Outstanding students from the Class of 2017 were awarded college scholarships. Prior to the award presentations, Port Clinton Rotary Club hosted the 71st annual dinner for all PCHS honor students, the scholarship winners, parents and presenters. Through the generosity of several community groups and established individual scholarships, the community presented PCHS students with the following:
Port Clinton Athletic Boosters Scholarship - Joey Brenner, Hannah Roberts
Kathy Jo Schweitzer Continuing Education Scholarship - Chloe Cook
1999-2004 Port Clinton Walleye Festival Scholarship - Stephanie Wheeler
Mildred C. Roy Scholarship-Tabetha Cutcher, Hailey Marez
Jessica Schenk Memorial Scholar Athlete Scholarship - Joey Brenner, Courtney Koebel, Hannah Roberts, Abby Weldon
Laurie Mann Memorial Scholarship - Kaleb Mizner
Port Clinton Women's Club Scholarship - Amelia Morrow
Earl E. Warnke Memorial Scholarship in Music - Collin Miller, Ella Miller
Terry G. Heise Scholarship - Dean Colston, Joey Brenner
Port Clinton Academic Boosters Scholarship - Joey Brenner, Trevor Frias, Meghan Gallogly, Natalie Gottron, Logan Martinez, Hannah Roberts
Thomas Bodager Memorial Scholarship - Matt Paeth
Literary and Social Book Club Scholarship - Hannah Roberts
PEO Sisterhood Book Scholarship - Ella Miller
Ann Bolte Achievement Scholarship Fund - Alex St Leger
Ottawa County Realtors Charitable Trust Scholarship - Matt Paeth
Port Clinton Rotary Club Scholarships - Rachel Reineck, Emily Reineck, Emerson Lowe, Tori Glaze, Dean Colston
Judge Donald & Faith Warkowsky - Meghan Gallogly
Jonathan T. Pope Memorial Scholarship Fund - Emerson Lowe, Collin Miller (honorary Ella Miller and Kaci Busby)
Genoa Bank Scholarship - Trevor Frias
Magruder Hospital Auxiliary Health Careers Scholarships – Tabetha Cutcher, Meghan Gallogly, Tori Glaze, Collin Miller, Rachel Reineck, Hannah Roberts, Taylor Rollins, Emily Reineck, Kylie Hurst
Civilian Marksmanship Program Scholarship - Hannah Roberts, Joey Brenner
FOP Robert Rigoni Memorial Scholarship - Matt Paeth
Knights of Columbus - Hannah Roberts
Joan M. Hudak Teacher Education Scholarship Fund - Stephanie Wheeler
BPW Club of Port Clinton Scholarship - Samantha Emmons, Tabetha Cutcher
The Ohio State University Alumni Scholarship - Collin Miller, Logan Martinez
Faith Bloom Art Scholarship - Hailey Cotton
Oliver H. Perry Karl Kuesthardt Memorial Scholarship - Logan Martinez
PCFT Peggy Bredbeck Teaching Scholarship - Keegan Chapman
Port Clinton Lions Club Scholarship - Rachel Reineck
Kent Johnson Family/Grandma Theo Scholarship - Courtney Koebel
Elks Leadership and Scholarship Award - Tori Glaze
Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council Scholarship - Hailey Cotton
Dad's Club VFW Post 207 Scholarship - Hannah Roberts
Port Clinton Kiwanis Key Club Service Award - Ella Miller
Port Clinton Kiwanis Endowment Service Award - Joey Brenner, Meghan Gallogly, Logan Martinez, Hannah Roberts
FOE #2295 Redskin Bowling Scholarship Fund - Alex Camerato
Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship - Bree Wells
Port Clinton Chamber of Commerce Scholarships - Bryce Jackson, Kylie Hurst
CIVFD Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship - Logan Martinez, Keegan Chapman, Courtney Koebel
Ottawa County Mayor John Blatt Scholarship - Alyssa Krupp
Priscilla Rhiel Visual Arts Scholarship - Hailey Cotton
Julia Quayle Education Fund Scholarship - Logan Martinez
Lenore Peterson Blackburn Scholarship - Joey Brenner, Hannah Roberts, Jacob Koch, Amelia Morrow
Lester J . Klenk Memorial Scholarship - Amelia Morrow
Jean C. Rutan Port Clinton High School Scholarship - Melanie Rhoda, Emily Reineck
Peter B. and Jean C. Rutan Scholarship - Alyssa Krupp, Logan Martinez, Hannah Roberts, Meghan Gallogly, Natalie Gottron, Zach Barr, Keegan Chapman, Rachel Reineck, Melanie Rhoda, Joey Brenner, Samantha Emmons, Ella Miller, Hailey Cotton, AJ Carpenter, Emily Reineck, Dean Colston, Taylor Rollins
James W. Longe Scholarship - Hannah Roberts, Joey Brenner
Port Clinton Music Boosters Scholarship Ella Miller, Meghan Gallogly
Keith Montgomery Music Performance Scholarship - Paul Ryan Dress
Steve G. Benko Family Memorial Scholarship - Alex Camerato
Port Clinton Eagles Women's Auxiliary #2295 - Samantha Emmons, AJ Carpenter
Robert A. Krupp-USG Memorial Scholarship - Alyssa Krupp
American Red Cross Scholarship - Maddie White
Faith Bloom Art Scholarship - Hailey Cotton
James Jacob Lee "Jake" Hefflinger Memorial Scholarship - Darius Daniels
Angel'la Wright Memorial Scholarship - Chloe Cook
Thomas W. Maher Scholarship - Keegan Chapman, Alexis Waugh, Bree Wells
Boy Scouts 360 Eagle Scout Scholarship - Collin Miller.
Prior to the awarding of scholarships, Mr. Jeff Johnston, PCHS Class of 1981, was inducted into the Port Clinton High School Alumni Hall of Fame. Alumni Hall of Fame inductee information and nomination forms can be found online at www.pccsd.net.
