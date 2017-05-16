Terra State Community College announces winners of Student Recognition Awards

Student Employee of the Year-Nathan Hammer of Fostoria, Ohio has earned an Associate of Arts degree from Terra State. Nathan first started out as a recycling assistant on campus. He has now transitioned into helping the maintenance department on several projects, including cataloging all of the building blueprints dating back to the 1980’s.



Community Service Award-Rosa Jadwisiak is a Manufacturing Technology student from Clyde, Ohio. Rosa’s volunteering reaches a wide variety of audiences. She has coordinated a school supply drive, worked with the migrant summer school program, teaching a Pride training and Disability training and assisted with Veterans Day recognition.



Perseverance Award-The first recipient is Velora Justice, a nursing major from Sandusky, Ohio, who began at Terra State in 2012 and was accepted into the nursing program in spring 2014. However, during the fall 2014 semester, she became ill and had to withdraw. Velora reentered the nursing program in 2015, but battled another medical setback. She was able to complete that semester with honors and will receive her degree this May.



Elizabeth Zelms of Oak Harbor, Ohio is a health information technology student who was born with a birth defect that is fatal to many children. Though she struggled in school, Elizabeth earned an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education from a different community college after first enrolling ten years earlier. She decided to make a career change and came to Terra State five years ago and has persevered again and will receive a degree this May.



All-Ohio Academic Team-Arthur Adams and Dilia Samadova received this recognition and represented Terra State at the annual All-USA Academic Team Conference. Arthur is from Fremont, Ohio majoring in web design. He has been on the Dean’s List numerous times, is a previous Student Employee of the Year and President of Phi Theta Kappa. Arthur will be transferring to Bowling Green State University to pursue a Bachelor’s in Film Studies.



2016-2017 Commencement Speaker-Kari Steele of Tiffin, Ohio is a Medical Assisting student at Terra State. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, a Rotary Student of the Month and volunteers in many different capacities on campus. Kari also represented Terra State at Propel Ohio, a collegiate leadership summit.



Student Organization of the Year-Medical Assisting Student Organization (MASO) and Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) are both the Student Organization of the Year. MASO is led by President Jessica Cutcher and Advisor Terrie Hopkins. During this past school year, the organization raised funds for many different causes and awarded scholarships to three Medical Assisting students for their American Medical Association certification test.



PTK is the international honor society for two-year colleges and is led by President Arthur Adams and Advisors Michelle White and Nina Schyllander. PTK worked with the campus and community through different services and leadership. The pinnacle project for the organization was the creation of the Campus Cupboard, a resource for Terra State students that provide food for those who are hungry so they can focus on class.



