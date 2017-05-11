Meghan Gallogly: Senior Spotlight for May

Meghan Gallogly has been very active in student life at Port Clinton High. She is Vice President of the Class of 2017, a member of Leadership Council, National Honor Society, International Club, Future Professionals in Medicine and Drama Club. She had roles in both drama club productions this year. Meghan has been a four year member of the Redskin Tennis Team and co-captain in 2016. In band, Meghan plays the flute in concert band and mellophone in marching band.

Meghan is the daughter of Tally and Kathy Gallogly. Next year, she will continue both her tennis career and education at Cedarville University. She plans to major in Allied Health with a focus on physical therapy and minors in both Bible and Music.