Danbury’s top ten honored with educators

Row 1: Nick Bossetti, Kyle Mumford, Sierra Puckett, Mikahla Conrad, Allison Ritterbach, Nicolette Stys, Sam Tyson, Jared Koenig, Cory Bowser, and Paige Wright. Row 2: Principal Joe Miller, Nathan Keller, Ryan Beam, Michael Cole, Lori Brown, Kim Bossetti,Tim Heffernan, Keith Mora, Candee Hurt, Jane Letterhos and Superintendent Dan Parent. Photo by John Kozak.

On Wednesday, April 26, students from Woodmore, Oak Harbor, Genoa, Port Clinton, Put-in-Bay and Danbury gathered with their educators for the 26th annual banquet held at Camp Perry.