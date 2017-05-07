FFA holds annual banquet
L to R: Austin Buhrow and Larry Heintz. Photos by Ashley Buhrow.
The annual Oak Harbor-Penta FFA banquet was held on Thursday, Apr. 20. Dinner was served at 5:30 p.m. in the Oak Harbor High School cafeteria and the awards ceremony started at 6:45 p.m. in the auditorium. FFA members were recognized for all their hard work and accomplishments throughout the last year. Students were honored for earning their Greenhand, Chapter, State or American FFA Degrees. They were also awarded for their academic success, FFA fundraising accomplishments, top FFA point earners, FFA camp scholarships and career development event success.
Community members were awarded the Distinguished Service Award, Honorary FFA Degrees and Appreciation Awards. Students also received Leadership Awards as the Larry Heintz Leadership Award, Sgt. Keith Kline and Cathy Markel Smarkel Leadership Awards, Ag. Credit 110% Award, Workshop Warriors, Highest GPA Award, DeKalb Award, Senior Capstone Student of the Year Award, Star Greenhand Degree, Star Chapter Degree and Star Agribusiness Award. New 2017-2018 FFA officers were also installed.
There were over 125 FFA members and 250 guests in attendance for the banquet. The members of the FFA would like to thank guests, parents, supporters, FFA members and FFA Camp and silent auction donors. All proceeds from the banquet will help send students to FFA Camp and Washington Leadership Conference.
2017 Winners:
Distinguished Service Award: Todd Hablitzel
Honorary FFA Degree: Geoff Rulman
Appreciation Award: Megan Dougherty
Highest Senior GPA: Austin Tallman
Star Greenhand FFA Degree: Trey Helle
Star Chapter Degree: Trenton Overmyer, Jacob Mattimoe, and Kylee Wendt
Star AgriBusiness Student: Barbie Redfern
Cathy Markley Smarkel Award: Christine Bolen
Senior Capstone Student of the Year: Shane Palmer and Samantha Arent
Keith Kline Leadership Award: John Helle
Larry Heintz Leadership Award: Hunter Sandwisch and Austin Buhrow
DeKalb Award: Dante Kirsch
Ag Credit 110% Award: Harley Johnson
Workshop Warriors: Dante Kirsch, Peyton Salyers, Derek Glaser, John Helle
College Scholarships: Austin Tallman and Barbie Redfern
2017-2018 Officers
President- Austin Buhrow
Vice President- Trenton Overmyer
Secretary- Harley Johnson
Treasurer- Derek Glaser
Reporter- Hunter Sandwisch
Sentinel- John Helle
Student Advisor- Justin Kleinhans
School Farm Manager- Jacob Mattimoe
Assisting Officer- Christine Bolen
Assisting Officer- Kylee Wendt
