FFA holds annual banquet

L to R: Austin Buhrow and Larry Heintz. Photos by Ashley Buhrow. The annual Oak Harbor-Penta FFA banquet was held on Thursday, Apr. 20. Dinner was served at 5:30 p.m. in the Oak Harbor High School cafeteria and the awards ceremony started at 6:45 p.m. in the auditorium. FFA members were recognized for all their hard work and accomplishments throughout the last year. Students were honored for earning their Greenhand, Chapter, State or American FFA Degrees. They were also awarded for their academic success, FFA fundraising accomplishments, top FFA point earners, FFA camp scholarships and career development event success.

Community members were awarded the Distinguished Service Award, Honorary FFA Degrees and Appreciation Awards. Students also received Leadership Awards as the Larry Heintz Leadership Award, Sgt. Keith Kline and Cathy Markel Smarkel Leadership Awards, Ag. Credit 110% Award, Workshop Warriors, Highest GPA Award, DeKalb Award, Senior Capstone Student of the Year Award, Star Greenhand Degree, Star Chapter Degree and Star Agribusiness Award. New 2017-2018 FFA officers were also installed.

There were over 125 FFA members and 250 guests in attendance for the banquet. The members of the FFA would like to thank guests, parents, supporters, FFA members and FFA Camp and silent auction donors. All proceeds from the banquet will help send students to FFA Camp and Washington Leadership Conference.

2017 Winners:

Distinguished Service Award: Todd Hablitzel

Honorary FFA Degree: Geoff Rulman

Appreciation Award: Megan Dougherty

Highest Senior GPA: Austin Tallman

Star Greenhand FFA Degree: Trey Helle

Star Chapter Degree: Trenton Overmyer, Jacob Mattimoe, and Kylee Wendt

Star AgriBusiness Student: Barbie Redfern

Cathy Markley Smarkel Award: Christine Bolen

Senior Capstone Student of the Year: Shane Palmer and Samantha Arent

Keith Kline Leadership Award: John Helle

Larry Heintz Leadership Award: Hunter Sandwisch and Austin Buhrow

DeKalb Award: Dante Kirsch

Ag Credit 110% Award: Harley Johnson

Workshop Warriors: Dante Kirsch, Peyton Salyers, Derek Glaser, John Helle

College Scholarships: Austin Tallman and Barbie Redfern

2017-2018 Officers

President- Austin Buhrow

Vice President- Trenton Overmyer

Secretary- Harley Johnson

Treasurer- Derek Glaser

Reporter- Hunter Sandwisch

Sentinel- John Helle

Student Advisor- Justin Kleinhans

School Farm Manager- Jacob Mattimoe

Assisting Officer- Christine Bolen

Assisting Officer- Kylee Wendt

