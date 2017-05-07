PCHS National Honor Society highway cleanup





Port Clinton High School National Honor Society completed their spring cleanup along Gill Road in Port Clinton.



Port Clinton High School National Honor Society collected trash along Gill Road in Port Clinton as part of their semi-annual Adopt-a-Road campaign on Sunday April 23. Students collected over 40 pounds of trash from the side of the road. NHS students participating included: Blake Kelly, Zach Barr, Ella Miller, Alyssa Krupp, Keegan Chapman, Ryan Dress, Taylor Rollins, Chloe Avis, Lauren Shaw, Jared Depner, Drew Kopchak, Kyle Firzpatrick, Max Rumbarger, Isabelle Rospert, Amaya Eppse, Rachel Reineck, Claudia Rosiar, Hannah Roberts, Matt Paeth, Donte McClure, and Delayna Laurel. Mrs. Kathy Miller is the NHS advisor.