Port Clinton High School announces Kiwanis Scholar Athletes
Port Clinton High School announced the 2017 Kiwanis Scholar Athlete Award recipients for the winter sports season. This prestigious award is given by the Port Clinton Kiwanis Club to high school athletes who successfully completed the third nine-week grading period with a 3.5 or better and participated in a high school sport.
Boys Basketball
Joey Brenner, Darius Daniels, Matthew Paeth, Alex Koskela, Max Rumbarger, Max Brenner, Tyler Ayers, Elijah Burkholder, Connor Gillum, Jaxon Martinez, Gavin Preston, Dylan Simpson
Bowling
Alexius Borton, Ryon Nelson, Ben Gilleland, Rok Scott, Dylan Smothers
Cheerleading
Morgan Dominguez, Kylie Hurst, Maddie Recker, Morgan Wojciechowski, Marisol Fick, Analisa Snyder, Brianna Curley
Girls Basketball
Chloe Avis, Abby Decker, Erin Hiller, Delayna Laurel, Lauren Steyer, Paige Steyer, Isabelle Biers, Olivia Carnicom, Marie Gluth, Brooke Gibbons, Grace Heilmann, Sarah Kopp, Hannah Paeth, Kathleen Smith.
Swimming & Diving
Zach Barr, Natalie Gottron, Courtney Koebel, Emily Reineck, Rachel Reineck, Abbey Weldon, Maddie Gerwin, Leslee Gilleland, Jack Kessler, Maddie Recker, Lauren Shaw, Macy Weiss, Bryanna Barr, Jack Carpenter, Marisol Fick, Jackson Kennedy, Alaina Schultz, Analisa Snyder, Emma Zeitzheim, Caitlin Chafee, Allison Dickman, Zoe Hines, Elena Kessler, Hannah Moore, Grace Talbott, Hannah Witte
Wrestling
Mason Elson
