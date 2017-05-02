Port Clinton City Schools announces Terrific Kids for May
In cooperation with the Port Clinton Kiwanis Club, Port Clinton City Schools recognizes outstanding elementary students as Terrific Kids. Terrific Kids are selected in each class each month to recognize students for working to the best of their ability to improve academic performance, behavior, relationships with peers, display honesty, or attendance. The following have been honored as Terrific Kids in May 2017.
Bataan Memorial Intermediate
Aiden Laughlin, Ethan Mooney, Jacqueline Libben, Tre Armendariz, Faythe Riggs, Isaiah Fletcher, Madalyn Brink, Brayden Wright, Olivia Spencer, Emily Boykin, Troy Blevins, Zander Minney, Julia Wakefield, Destiny Wallace, Anita Smith, Sam Reaper, Gage Johnson, Andraya Lambert, Riley Sanchez, Amelia Gonzalez, Miranda McDougall, Drew Stahl, Kellon Cowell, Mya Reeves, Brett Holmes.
Bataan Memorial Primary
Kaileb Ninness-Cook, Bayah Poole, Masyn Zibert, Avarie Mister, Lily Bennett, Oscar Vega, Chloe Carter, Thea Wybensinger, Isaac Miller, Leonnah St. Clair, Derek Holly, Emma Johnson, Jace Cornell, Logan Lovern, Jasmyne McAtee, Calliegh Pean, Alex Elliott.
