BCS superintendent testifies in support of ZEN Legislation

Guy L. Parmigian, Superintendent of Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District in Ottawa County testified in support of HB 178 at the Ohio Statehouse today. Parmigian provided the testimony to the Ohio House Public Utilities Committee. HB 178 concerns the Zero Emissions Nuclear Resource Program, or ZEN. Parmigian was joined and supported by District Treasurer Cajon Keeton. The text of the testimony from Parmigian is as follows:

"Chairman Seitz and members of Ohio House Public Utilities Committee, my name is Guy Parmigian and I proudly serve as the Superintendent of the Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District, Home of the Oak Harbor Rockets. Our district is located in Ottawa County and we serve about 1500 students and employ more than 220 dedicated staff members. Together with all of our stakeholders, we are on a mission to prepare our students for the challenges of the higher education, training, the workforce, and life in a democratic society.

One of the key stakeholders within our district is the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station, along with their employees and families. Today, I appreciate the opportunity to share our school district’s perspective on the importance of implementing the ZEN legislation.

On April 19, 2017, our Board of Education unanimously passed the following resolution:

WHEREAS, nuclear power plants including the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, are facing unprecedented challenges related to competitive markets that don’t adequately compensate them for their unique contributions to our overall energy mix in Ohio; and,

WHEREAS, Davis-Besse employs more than 700 workers who earn high-paying wages, who in-turn support our local economy in many ways; and,

WHEREAS, Our local legislators and elected officials including Representative Steve Arndt and Senator Randy Gardner have recognized the importance of Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station and have championed the workers and families of the plant; and

WHEREAS, Davis-Besse is the largest employer and taxpayer in Ottawa County; and,

WHEREAS, the electricity produced by nuclear power helps to keep Ohio energy independent and attractive to new industry; and,

WHEREAS, Davis-Besse together with its sister plant in Ohio (Perry Nuclear Power Plant) provide 11% of the electricity produced in this state, and these two nuclear power plants together produce approximately 90% of Ohio’s carbon free electricity;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District Board of Education supports the work of Ohio legislators as they work on plans to help preserve our state’s baseload nuclear plants known as the Zero Emission Nuclear Resource Program (ZEN).

Davis-Besse is responsible for contributing approximately 40% of our annual tax revenues for our school district, and as you can imagine, uncertainty at the plant translates into uncertainty at our school district. One of the tangible impacts of this uncertainty is that recently our Board of Education voted unanimously to remove a bond issue from the May ballot to build a new school building to replace one building that is 106 years old. While the new building is much needed, the uncertainty surrounding the plant meant that we could not give voters a clear answer on the cost of the bond issue. Additionally, the uncertainty surrounding the future of Davis-Besse operations has created a lot of anxiety among our staff who worry about the future of their own jobs.

Davis-Besse is strong partner of our school district, and important economic engine for our county and region. I urge you to support Ohio House Bill 178 concerning ZEN legislation."

Other proponents of HB 178 who testified included First Energy CEO Chuck Jones.