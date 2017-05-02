Benton-Carroll-Salem Board Highlights Elementary Art

At its regular Board meeting held on April 19, the Benton-Carroll-Salem Local Schools Board of Education opened the meeting with providing commendations to the following:

R.C. Waters Elementary students who presented their art work at the April 19 Board meeting-Back Row: Peyton Wagner, Mercedes Cover, Zavier Hess, Lily Wilson, Lucas Atwater and Matthew Parks. Front Row: Dominic Ickes, Reagan Szymanowski and Paige Lenke.

To Rick Skilliter and the Critical Incidents of Stress Management Team of Western Ohio for their generous support and effort to assist staff of R.C. Waters Elementary School work through a tragedy. We are thankful for your kindness, professionalism, and compassion in our time of need.

Superintendent Guy Parmigian praised the volunteer work of Mr. Skilliter and the more than 20 highly skilled volunteers who assisted the school following the tragic passing of Mrs. Whitney Meinke, a 3rd grade teacher at R.C. Waters Elementary.

For the monthly District Highlight, the art work of students at R.C. Waters Elementary were featured. The study of art concepts and styles that are taught by art teacher Mrs. Warren were explained. Students whose art work will be featured at the Ottawa County Fair were provided the opportunity to explain their art work to the Board.

The Board approved Treasurer Cajon Keeton's monthly report, and approved Treasurer Keeton's recommended increases in FY 17 appropriations. In other business, the Board approved a staff development initiative at Oak Harbor High School set for this summer, and approved a field trip to Camp Michindoh for Oak Harbor Middle School students. The Board also approved several policy revisions in the wake of new legislation, and graciously accepted several donations as follows:

• $700 from the Oak Harbor Rotary Club to the Oak Harbor Middle School Robotics Club $100 from C & W Supply to the Oak Harbor After Prom Fund

• $500 from the Oak Harbor Athletic Booster Club to the Oak Harbor Softball Camp Account for use on summer activities for the JV and varsity softball teams

• $750 from the Oak Harbor Athletic Booster Club to the Oak Harbor Football Camp Account for Use on summer activities for the 9th, JV, and varsity football teams

• $750 from the Oak Harbor Athletic Booster Club to the Boys Basketball Camp Account for 9th, JV, and varsity summer activities

• Labor and Materials for Windows in the Oak Harbor Softball Press Box valued at $3,000 from Radiant Windows, LLC.

The list of students who will graduate from Oak Harbor High School was approved by the Board.

The Board approved several resolutions acknowledging and appreciating the hard work of staff. Transportation Department Appreciation Day was declared on May 1. Teacher Appreciation Week was declared to be May 1-5. Volunteer Appreciation Week was declared to be April 24-28, and School Nurse Appreciation Day was declared to be May 10.

The Board approved a resolution concerning proposed legislation that would impact the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station:

WHEREAS, nuclear power plants including the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, are facing unprecedented challenges related to competitive markets that don’t adequately compensate them for their unique contributions to our overall energy mix in Ohio; and,

WHEREAS, Davis-Besse employs more than 700 workers who earn high-paying wages, who in-turn support our local economy in many ways; and,

WHEREAS, Our local legislators and elected officials including Representative Steve Arndt and Senator Randy Gardner have recognized the importance of Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station and have championed the workers and families of the plant; and WHEREAS, Davis-Besse is the largest employer and taxpayer in Ottawa County; and,

WHEREAS, the electricity produced by nuclear power helps to keep Ohio energy independent and attractive to new industry; and,

WHEREAS, Davis-Besse together with its sister plant in Ohio (Perry Nuclear Power Plant) provide 11% of the electricity produced in this state, and these two nuclear power plants together produce approximately 90% of Ohio’s carbon free electricity;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District Board of Education supports the work of Ohio legislators as they work on plans to help preserve our state’s baseload nuclear plants known as the Zero Emission Nuclear Resource Program (ZEN).

Resolved this 19th day of April, 2017 at Oak Harbor, Ottawa County, Ohio

The Board also held a discussion on summer projects that will be going on across the district, including the security vestibule addition at Oak Harbor High School.

There will be a Special meeting of the Benton-Carroll-Salem Board of Education on May 8, at 7:30 a.m. at the Board Office. The next regular meeting of the Board will be on Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Oak Harbor High School Auditorium Lobby.