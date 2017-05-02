Genius Hour at Port Clinton Middle School

Port Clinton Middle School grade 8 student Isabella Reeves presents her Genius Hour project to the entire Fleet 8.

Fleet 8 teachers at Port Clinton Middle School presented the idea of Genius Hour to students earlier in the school year. Led by Language Arts Teacher Mrs. Jennifer Amos, students were required to create a question that they wanted to research and then find an answer. The work on this project took place outside of the school day, however, students had the resource of a teacher mentor to guide them through the process. Isabella Reeves was the first grade 8 student to complete the Genius Hour project. She studied the affect colors had on her Great Dane Mabel by showing her different colored papers and recording her reactions. Isabella then shared her findings with the rest of the grade 8 fleet.