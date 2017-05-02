ICS to host Senator Matt Huffman

Immaculate Conception School is proud to welcome Senator Matt Huffman on Monday, May 15, to speak on the subject of Senate Bill 85. The bill would create a new statewide scholarship program which will make it easier for low and middle income families to send their children to the school of their choice. This will open the door for many families that find it financially difficult to send their children to private schools, such as ICS. Families that are at 400 percent of poverty or below would be eligible to apply. The bill states that scholarships up to $5,000 in grades K-8 and $7,000 in high school will become available with the passing of this legislation. An added bonus is that leftover scholarship money will be placed in an education savings account to be used toward future education expenses.

The presentation on May 15 will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is open to all and will be held in the Immaculate Conception School Gymnasium. Please consider coming to hear Mr. Huffman speak and see how this may help your family. All are welcome.