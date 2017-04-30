Jeff Johnston to be inducted into PCHS Alumni Hall of Fame

The Port Clinton High School Alumni Hall of Fame is pleased to announce the 2017 inductee is Mr. Jeff Johnston. Mr. Johnston will join the elite group of Port Clinton High School alumni recognized for their outstanding achievement and contributions in their field. The induction will take place during the Rotary Honors Banquet at Port Clinton High School on Wednesday, May 3.

After graduating from Port Clinton High School in 1981, Jeff Johnston continued his education at Marietta College and The Ohio State University College of Nursing. After graduation from OSU, he worked as a staff nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at OSU hospital. The next five years working as a home healthcare RN, specializing in home infusion therapy, which is the care and management of patients receiving intravenously infused medications in the home. While working as an RN for a Columbus based home infusion company, he was determined there was a market need for a business management software program specifically designed for the growing home infusion therapy industry.

Jeff searched for commercial software but the search came up empty. Then, in 1991 he met his neighbor Stuart Crane. After a conversation between friends, what later would become CPR+ was formed. Stuart was a computer programmer, joined with Jeff’s expertise as a home infusion professional, they began to build a program to streamline and automate many of the operational tasks that all home infusion therapy companies were currently performing manually with pen and paper. Together they worked nights and weekends out of Stuart’s basement and after 18 months, thousands of hours of development, CPR+ (Complete Patient Records) made their first “real” sale to a home infusion company in Zanesville, Ohio.

Jeff & Stuart kept their “day jobs” for about a year but continued to build and market CPR+ to home infusion therapy companies on nights and weekends. They often took vacation days to do demo’s and new customer installations. They used the revenue to begin hiring employees and move out of Stuart’s basement and CPR+ grew! In fact, they experienced 20 consecutive years of double digit growth, becoming the most widely used home infusion software program in the United States. Along the way, they acquired two smaller competitors, purchased and renovated 3 office buildings. In 1996, after three years in business, he was nominated for the Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur(s) of the Year” award, placing second in their category. CPR+ was also listed on the Central Ohio “Fast Fifty” list of growth companies several times. In the final year of operating the company, CPR+ had over 2,500 customer locations, 80 full time employees and over $15M in annual revenue. They sold the company to a larger, venture capital backed, healthcare software company in 2013. Jeff is now working on a new app, Alistplus.com. A-List+ is a life management & personal productivity app that integrates all of your essential data, including contacts, calendar, tasks, passwords, notes, project and weather, in one easy to use mobile app. He is currently preparing for the launch of the second app, A-ListPro, which provides small, appointment-based service businesses with an affordable, easy-to use tool to manage the essential functions of client engagement and service, billing, collections and marketing.

Jeff and his wife Cheri reside in Delaware, Ohio with their three children Sara, Nathan and Leah. This faithful Redskin continues to attend PCHS athletic events supporting his alma mater and visits Port Clinton frequently.