Port Clinton High School Chorale Superior

The Port Clinton High School Chorale traveled to Van Buren High School on Friday, April 21, to participate in the Ohio Music Educators’ Association State Adjudicated Events (AE). They qualified for this event by receiving the top rating of "Superior" at the District AE in early March. This year the Chorale received the top rating of "Superior" at State AE in Class B, including straight Superior ratings from their three primary judges. This is the first time a choir from PCHS has received an overall superior rating in Class B at the state level. This performance was the culmination of many months of hard work and each of these students contributed to the success of the entire ensemble.