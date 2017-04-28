Take a look at I.C.S.

Immaculate Conception is now accepting registration for the 2017-2018 school year and they welcome anyone interested to come and see what the exciting things that are happening at ICS.

Immaculate Conception offers small class sizes, an experienced teaching staff and a small family like atmosphere. But, most off all, they prioritize a faith based learning experience that emphasizes learning fundamentals in a safe and nurturing value based environment. Immaculate Conception School offers grades Kindergarten through grade 5 and a one of a kind preschool for 3 and 4 year olds. They also offer a Leaptime and Kid’s Care program that provides care to children for the entire working day. 3 year old preschool applications must be on file by June 1. Children must be 3 years old by the cutoff date of September 30 to be eligible for preschool in the fall of 2017.

Immaculate Conception welcomes anyone interested in visiting the school or meeting with the staff to stop in or call the school to set up an appointment. Immaculate Conception is located at the corner of 4th and Madison Streets at 109 W. 4th Street. Come and see the difference FAITH makes! For more information call 419-734-3315.