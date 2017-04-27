PCHS Senior Spotlight: Natalie Gottron

Port Clinton High School announced the Senior Spotlight for April 2017 is Natalie Gottron. She is a member of PCHS Leadership Council, National Honor Society, freshman mentor and is one of the top ten students in the Class of 2017. Natalie has been dedicated to the Redskin soccer and swim programs during her high school career. As a four year member of both teams, she was selected as captain her senior year. Natalie has been recognized with Honorable Mention All Sandusky Bay Conference honors as well as district honors in soccer. She plans to further her education next year majoring in Psychology with a minor in Criminology at Kent State University. Natalie is the daughter of Matt and Sara Gottron.