Terra State Community College and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science announce partnership

“There is a need for this type of program to make a Degree in Mortuary Science more accessible,” says CCMS President Jack Lechner. “The partnership between CCMS and TCSS is one that will not only benefit the students, but the death care profession.”



The program will admit up to 25 students for each fall and spring semester. Candidates will need to provide transcripts of prior learning or submit placement assessment (ACT, SAT) scores showing that they are ready to take college level English, reading and math courses. In the event less than 10 students enroll, a cohort will not be offered.



TSCC President Jerome Webster points out, “This is a true partnership. All credits earned at TSCC will transfer to CCMS.” All courses will be offered online and are required to follow the pre-mortuary science pathway. Students who complete the program with a 2.5 GPA will be guaranteed admission to CCMS. TSCC will provide an official transcript at no cost to the student. In turn, CCMS will waive the application fee.



Students who choose TSCC to begin the pursuit of a degree from CCMS will have many advantages: Courses can be taken online allowing for great flexibility and lower tuition than a four-year institution.



Under TSCC’s Goal Oriented Tuition program, students will pay the same tuition for each semester: $2142 for in-state students and $4284 for out-of-state students. However, TSCC is requesting approval to offer the program to all students at the in-state cost. Students can also complete the Free Application for Federal Students online at www.fafsa.ed.gov and enter the Terra State code #008278 for financial assistance.



Founded in 1882, CCMS is the nation’s oldest, private, non-profit, fully accredited school of its kind. Students can obtain an Associate Degree of Applied Science or Bachelor of Mortuary Science. Alumni of the college go on to careers in funeral homes, tissue banks, preneed, hospice, bereavement counseling and more. Visit ccms.edu to learn more about the college.



TSCC was established in 1968 and offers over 70 degrees and certifications. For more information about the college’s academic programs and admissions, visit terra.edu or call 866-AT-TERRA.



Terra State Community College is a two-year accredited, state-supported, commuter college located in Fremont, Ohio. Terra State has a long history of service to the community and providing students with an education that is both accessible and affordable. Terra State offers twenty-two Applied Degrees and Certificates to students.