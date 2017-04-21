Self-portrait by Lydia DuPont Oak Harbor High School will be hosting the 50th annual Five County Invitational Art Show on April 22 and 23. Art teachers from Erie, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood counties will fill the cafeteria and auditorium lobby areas with quality examples of artwork created by students and art educators.

Various students’ artwork, both three-dimensional and two-dimensional, will be judged by professionals from the University of Toledo’s Art Department. Best-of-Show will be awarded at both middle school and high school levels for two-dimensional and three-dimensional artworks. First, second, and third place ribbons will be awarded in more than fifty categories at the middle school and high school levels. Additionally, Port Clinton’s Artist Club awards three cash prizes.

Drops of Jupiter by Jamie Feyes

“This is the 50th year for the Five County Art Show. It is a great opportunity for students from many different schools to come together to view, create, and network about art”, Oak Harbor High School Art Teacher, Mrs. Elly Gilbert stated. “Students have been busy creating their pieces to be judged in the show since the beginning of the school year. I can’t wait to see the creativity that will be on display this year by these talented students.”

The public is invited to view this free exhibit from 12-4 p.m. on both Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23. For more information, contact Elly Gilbert at Oak Harbor High School at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .