Terra State Community College Medical Assisting Program Pinning Ceremony

2017 Terra State Community College pinned Medical Assisting Program students On Saturday, April 8, twenty-five Terra State Community College Medical Assisting Program students who completed their coursework participated in the annual Pinning Ceremony. The ceremony recognizes their transition from the classroom to the real life medical field. The students will now begin their practicum at community physicians’ offices. Four students received Clinical Excellence recognition: Sarah Kramb of Fostoria, Jessica Cutcher of Bellevue, Natasha Jenkins of Fremont and Elizabeth Runion of Tiffin. Runion also had the honor of serving as the class speaker.

This particular ceremony marks the first cohort to complete their studies at the Fostoria Learning Center. Terra State has a partnership with the Learning Center and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital to offer the Medical Assisting Program in Fostoria.



The students will now participate in Terra State’s 48th commencement ceremony on May 5, 2017.



Terra State Community College is a two-year accredited, state-supported, commuter college located in Fremont, Ohio. Terra State has a long history of service to the community and providing students with an education that is both accessible and affordable. Terra State offers twenty-two Applied Degrees and Certificates to students.