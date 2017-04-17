Board honors students at meeting

The meeting, which was held at the Oak Harbor High School Media Center, began by honoring the following athletes and employees with certificates for the following:

State Swimming: Paige Priesman, Taylor Byington, Miki Blunt, Abbie Mizelle and Erin Druyor (the 200 Freestyle Relay of Priesman, Byington, Blunt and Mizelle finished 13th in the State) ; Nate Poiry-1st Team All-Ohio Division II Boys Soccer and Ema Barton was 2nd Team All-Ohio Division II Girls Soccer; Logan Harris, Honorable Mention All-Ohio Division II Girls Basketball; State Wrestling: Trevor Scherf, Cam Dickman (7th Place), Dylan Mansor (6th Place), Kian Thompson (5th Okace), Jake Huston (3rd Place), Bruce Hrynciw (2nd Place), and Dylan Thorp-Division III State Champion Wrestler (Dylan is Oak Harbor’s 24th State Champion). Tristian Moeller qualified to the Math Counts State Competition. Congratulations to all of these athletes and students.

Also honored before the meeting was Paul Greener who was named the 2017 David L. Drum School Bus Mechanic of the Year by the Ohio Association for Pupil Transportation. Mr. Greener has worked for B-C-S since 1995. Coach George Bergman was honored for his induction into the 2017 Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Mr. Bergman has served as a Physical Education Teacher since 1986 and Head Wrestling Coach since 1992.

The Board reviewed a number of policies and regulations during a first reading.

In other business, a Shared Service Agreement with North Point Education Service Center for the 2017-2018 school year was approved; a Field Experience Agreement with Heidelberg University was approved; a contract with the Sandusky County YMCA for third grade swim lessons in May was approved.

Accepted with gratitude were the following donations: Three copies of History of Ottawa County: The First 175 Years by Patrick Lawrence O’Keefe (one for each building) valued at $135 from the Grimm family in honor of their parents, Fred and Katie Grimm of Oak Harbor), $500 to the Boys Soccer Camp Account to offset summer activity fees, $500 to the Girls Soccer Camp Account to offset summer activity fees, $2,646 to the Athletic Department to offset the fee for new boys soccer uniforms, $200 to Oak Harbor After Prom from Northern Manufacturing and $100.00 to Oak Harbor After Prom from Tiffin Paper.

The next scheduled Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.