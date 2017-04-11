A sweet science lesson at Bataan Primary

Mrs. Christie Miller, grade 1 teacher, scoops ice cream for Leonnah St. Clair. Mrs. Miller used root beer floats to teach the concept of solids, liquid and gas in science class at Bataan Memorial Primary.

Students in Mrs. Christie Miller’s grade 1 classroom had a sweet lesson in Science. In an experiment to teach the concept of solid, liquid, and gas, Mrs. Miller helped the students make root beer floats. The hardest part of the lesson was for students to wait until the end to enjoy their sweet experiment. To see the complete photo album visit pccsd.net or the district Facebook page.