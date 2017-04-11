START: Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Training

The Skilled Trades Apprenticeship Readiness Training (START) program offers students entering the 10th through 12th grades a unique opportunity to receive hands-on experience in the following areas:

• Electrical

• Hydraulics

• Machining

• CNC (Computer Numerical Control)

• CAD (Computer Aided Design)

• HVAC-R (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning-Refrigeration)

• Robotics

• Welding and Fabrication

This opportunity is available at no cost. Space is limited, therefore, interested students will need to complete an online application to participate in the program. Students must be able to commit to attending all four days from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., June 12-15, 2017.

A START CAPSTONE project will be available for third year students. This project will enable students to enhance and utilize skills previously obtained from the first two years of the START program. Students will apply both mechanical and electrical skills to build a comprehensive final product. The project is intended to provide an exciting opportunity for students to put their skills to use while working in a team environment.