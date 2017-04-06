Port Clinton City Schools announces Terrific Kids for March 2017
In cooperation with the Port Clinton Kiwanis Club, Port Clinton City Schools recognizes outstanding elementary students as Terrific Kids. Terrific Kids are selected in each class each month to recognize students for working to the best of their ability to improve academic performance, behavior, relationships with peers, display honesty, or attendance. The following have been honored as Terrific Kids in March 2017.
Bataan Memorial Primary
Daniel Kerrigan-Christ, Evan Jennings, Charles Cutcher, Karys Sherwood, Isabelle Famolare, Myah Elmes, Addison Frias, Jordyn Snider, Conner Wallace, Chole Chapman, Paige Johnson, Hunter Floriana, Sky Neff, Brylee Foust, Liam Johnson, Shelby Isaac, Haley Shipp, Charlie Simpson, Elise Rosario, Garrett Stavnicky, Manuel Rios.
Bataan Memorial Intermediate
Lincoln Beasley, Joie Ruggles, Dylan Gibson, Raniya Dunston, Ian Miller, Alexis Stark, Nicholas Clark, Adriel Venegas, Grace Fleenor, Ryan Madison, Erieyonna Buckley, Cadence Guerra, Nora Rosario, Molly Gedeon, Aliza Kilmer, Paige Krupp, Issabell Jessee, Cole Whiteside, Alivia Mooney, Paige Kerrigan-Christ, Skyler Guernsey, Abigail Kramer, Zaia Bruce, Peyton Howard.
