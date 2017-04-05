Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools celebrating 50 years

The Benton-Carroll-Salem Local School District is reaching a milestone of existence. The school district was formed from the consolidation of the Benton Township School District, the Carroll Township School District, and the Salem-Oak Harbor School District on July 1, 1967, making 2017 the district’s 50th Anniversary. In honor of B-C-S serving students for the past 50 years, all are invited to attend the 50th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, May 21, 2017.

“During the celebration, I want to honor the past and celebrate the fact that B-C-S Schools are launching the future,” B-C-S Superintendent Dr. Guy Parmigian stated. “Celebrating this 50th anniversary milestone will help to launch us for the next 50 years.”

The event be held at Oak Harbor High School starting at 3 p.m. with the 8th grade and high school band concert. Throughout the day, there will be a geocaching event, corn hole tournament, and inflatables.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the music department will be hosting a BBQ Chicken Dinner. Tickets must be purchased in advance through band or choir students or staff.

The 50th Anniversary Presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Oak Harbor High School Cafeteria and will feature students and staff that were present in 1967 during the consolidation. There will be a proclamation from the state legislature presented as well as a few other guest speakers.

At 7 p.m., the event will wrap up with the High School Pops Choir Concert. This year’s Pops Concert will feature all current high school choirs as well as a second half entirely dedicated to those who made the choral program what it is today. Alumni will take the stage with high school choir members one more time.

“I often tell our administrators that we should think of ourselves as ‘custodians’ of this school district,” Dr. Parmigian said. “We are the leaders of today, but we must acknowledge that there were leaders before us, and we must think about how we are going to hand off this school district institution to the next generation of leaders in better shape than we found it.”