Port Clinton City School District announces Flagship Award winners

Sherry Smith & Shari Fick, Captain (Staff) Award

Summer “break” in the Port Clinton City School District is not a time for rest, the custodial and maintenance staff work hard to prepare buildings for the next school year. Last summer, the Landscaping Work Crew of Sherry Smith and Shari Fick worked in the heat of the summer to landscape all the district buildings. This involved weed barriers, mulching, trimming and much more. This mighty crew of two worked all summer long (on some very hot summer days) to have the school buildings looking great for the start of the school year. Both of these ladies have been long-term, loyal, staff members of the Port Clinton City School District, serving in many capacities to serve our students. For their outstanding job this past summer, the Board of Education presented Shari Fick and Sherry Smith with a Flagship Captain Award.

Mike Koehler, Captain (Staff) Award

Port Clinton City School District bus driver, Mike Koehler, was recognized with a Flagship Captain Award. Mr. Adkins shared some of the words that were posted by a parent of a student which resulted in this special recognition. “Day in and day out I watch him pick up my son for school and he has to be one of the nicest, thoughtful and caring men...you can tell he truly cares for the kids. Though my son loves school sometimes leaving mom in the morning is hard…but "Mr Bus Driver" is always there with a smile, a hug too calm him down and kind words of reassurance before he takes his seat! It melts my heart every time. I would love to show him how much of a blessing he is not only to my son, but how much he's appreciate and his kindness has not gone unnoticed. I wanted to share with the community what an awesome bus driver and man we have transporting some of our kids!” The school district is thankful for the care he takes in transporting our Port Clinton City School District students.

Jamie Beier Grant & Gaye Winterfield, Ottawa County Improvement Corporation, Crew (Community) Award

Jamie and her staff at OCIC are an outstanding community partner of the Port Clinton City School District. A few years ago, she organized a school superintendent’s tour of local employers organize that started an important dialog of skills sets employers need. Then she and her staff organized the Ottawa County Career Showcase for students in Ottawa County. This outstanding event gathers employers throughout the county to show area freshmen the various careers available to them upon graduation. Students enjoy numerous hands on activities, possibly directing them into future paths. Careers they may not have even known were possible until this experience! OCIC is a great partner with Port Clinton and all county schools to enhance both business and school communities. Port Clinton City Schools are thankful for this partnership and were pleased to present Jamie Beier Grant, and the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation staff, with a Flagship Crew Award.