“The hospitality industry is a key driver in our local economy,” says Meghan Knieriem of Terra State’s Hospitality faculty. “Our Hospitality Management program is providing the necessary training for those companies in this industry. Terra State has the facilities, such as the Ronald L. Neeley Conference and Hospitality Center, which give students hands-on experience so they can immediately contribute in the workplace.”



“Be Our Guest” will take place at the exclusive Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton. The Club is home to a marina, golf course and fine dining. “The Catawba Island Club is always looking for people to work in the hospitality industry,” says Mike Schenk, CIC General Manager. “This event gives the club a chance to raise funds for scholarship money to directly help those with an interest. If you like high-energy atmospheres, making decisions and event planning, the hospitality field may be for you. It is great to work with Terra State, a resource right in our backyard.”



Guest will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, along with fine wines and craft beers. “This is a chance for Terra State students to present an exclusive event,” Knieriem adds. “They will be acting as greeters, preparing the menu items and serving the offerings. It will also provide a chance for students to reach out and network with industry leaders and community members”



The evening gets underway at 7 p.m. in the Catawba Island Club’s Chart Room with the reception and an exclusive silent auction that includes a cooking class for eight in Terra State’s Culinary Lab taught with Chef John Bermudez. The entertainment continues in the event tent at 9 p.m. with dancing to the musical stylings of The Menus who hail from Cincinnati and bring classic rock to the stage with an energetic show.



Tickets are limited and are $100 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Terra College Foundation with the funds earmarked for Terra State’s Hospitality Management program. For tickets or further information, call 419-559-2261 or visit foundation.terra.edu.