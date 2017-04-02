PCHS announces Senior Spotlight: Abbey Weldon

Port Clinton High School recently announced the Senior Spotlight for March 2017 is Abbey Weldon.

Abbey Weldon has been very active in student life at Port Clinton High School by being a member of Leadership Council, International Club, and a Freshmen Mentor. She was also the 2015 HOBY Award winner from PCHS. Abbey has been a four year member of the Redskin Swim Team, Soccer Team and Track Team, serving as captain of the soccer team and swim team. She was selected by her peers at the 2016 PCHS Homecoming Queen. Abbey is the daughter of Tom and Andrea Weldon. Next year, she plans to continue her education at Ohio University.