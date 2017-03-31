It’s Kindergarten Screening Time





It’s time for Kindergarten Screening for the Port Clinton City School District. Kindergarten Screening for the 2017-18 school year will be held on April 24, 25, 26, and 27. Any child who will be five years old by August 1, 2017 is eligible to attend kindergarten. Parents may register their child for kindergarten screening by calling the Board of Education Office at 419-732-2102 or ICS students call 419-734-3315. Appointments are required.



More information about the process of kindergarten screening is available on the school district website at pccsd.net. Open Enrollment is available for students residing in neighboring districts that wish to attend Port Clinton City Schools.