Danbury Local Schools Kindergarten Round-up

Danbury School Board has adopted a new cutoff date for entering kindergarten; children must now turn 5 by July 31.

Kindergarten registration for Danbury students will be held Friday, April 21, at Danbury Elementary School. Parents are asked to call the school between April 10 and April 13 to set up an appointment. You will be asked to provide the child’s address and birth date and a phone number where the office can contact you should the need arise. Appointment times are 8:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 1:15 p.m. Call 419-798-4081 to set up your appointment time.