ICS holding 31st annual auction

On Saturday, April 1, Immaculate Conception School will be hosting its 31st annual auction. This year’s theme is Caribbean Nights. Continuous progress is allowing students to thrive at the level where they are ready to learn and test scores are exceeding national, state and diocesan averages. The 31st annual FICS auction is surely a time to celebrate the future of Catholic education in Port Clinton.

Some of the items up for auction are a trip to Dominican Republic or Puerto Rico, a fully installed furnace or air conditioning unit, Coach handbags, fishing trips, a handmade chest, projects made by students, a boulder opal necklace, a gas grill and more. The auction will feature a fully dinner and silent, live and fishbowl auctions. There will also be other fun events throughout the evening. All proceeds from the auction go directly to Immaculate Conception School and to the continuation of providing the quality education that ICS is proud to provide.

Immaculate Conception School extends a warm invitation to anyone who wishes to celebrate the rich tradition and promising future of ICS to make a reservation for this year’s auction by calling the school office at 419-734-3315. Doors will open for the evening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person and available at the school office. Donations of any kind are accepted and can be dropped off at the school office during school hours. Immaculate Conception School is located at 109 W. Fourth St., Port Clinton.

Immaculate Conception School is also accepting registrations for the 2017-2018 school year for preschool and grades K-5.