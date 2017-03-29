We are family at Danbury Local Schools

With only 500 students in our district, Danbury Local Schools feels like being part of a small, but strong family where everyone supports each other-just ask any of our students or staff. Our family has a long tradition of academic excellence that is introduced in our award-winning pre-school and flows through middle and high school. Because of our size, we are able to have small student teacher ratios and truly provide an individualized learning experience.

Like good parents, our district prepares children to be successful in all of their future endeavors. Our devoted teachers and staff work tirelessly to not only ensure every student gets a personalized, world-class, 21st Century education, but also has the ability to take part in a variety of opportunities outside the classroom.

Across the District, Danbury offers a broad array of extra-curricular, as well as athletic opportunities for our students, such as:

• Playing on a variety of athletic teams,

• Participating in visual and performing arts, and

• Joining many different clubs and service organizations.

To us, experiences in the arts, athletic and service are integral pieces of a well-rounded education. It is also important that our students connect and grow socially through these activities, which research has shown has a strong impact on student academic performance.

Buddha said “A family is a place where minds come in contact with one another.” Our Danbury family is committed to building a foundation of academic excellence in every student of this District. As a strong family will grow and succeed in anything they do, so will the students of Danbury Local Schools.

We are committed to providing personalized, well-rounded educational opportunities that matter. The reason is simple-they aren’t just your kids, they are part of the Danbury family.