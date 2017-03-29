OHMS teachers use book club to connect with Belgium educator

The club is in its second year and is made up of educators and staff at Oak Harbor Middle School. They have read four books since Leigh Carroll initiated the program. The themes have centered on topics that impact the lives of young students as well as concepts that educators can apply in their classroom. The teachers choose the book for the semester based on recommendations by colleagues. The book club is voluntary, yet well-attended.

When Leigh Carroll, Assistant Principal at Oak Harbor Middle School, initiated a book club with her staff last year, her primary objective was to connect teachers with books centered on educational themes and hold a discussion on how to implement these new ideas. She had no idea that this book club would one day have a global impact.

The club is an opportunity for educators to continue learning, lead discussions, and share ideas on how to best help students and serve our community. “These books spur some fascinating discussions and great ideas,” Carroll said.

Since January Oak Harbor Middle School teachers have been reading the book, The Smartest Kids in the World and How They Got that Way written by Amanda Ripley. This fascinating nonfiction chronicles both the author’s experiences and her interviews with three United States foreign exchange students, as well as educators from across the globe.

This year, as a culminating activity, the teachers were able to Skype with Kurt Klynen, an educator from Belgium. Mr. Klynen shared his observations and knowledge of teacher preparation, learning spaces, and educational practices from around the globe based on his experiences in several European countries. His work as an educator has brought him to Finland, Portugal, Italy and the United States among others, making him a global educator with a unique perspective.

During the video conference, Klynen compared the American education system with those of the other countries he has worked. He highlighted the similarities, differences and opportunities.

The teachers concluded that they share many of the same success and challenges as educators all around the world, and that the best education systems are those where the communities respect and support educators, students, and creative learning places. Students having “fun” within their lessons and school day was highlighted by both the book and Klynen.

The Oak Harbor Middle School staff find participating in this unique and empowering book club has provided them with valuable insight that will aid them in their quest to make a positive difference in the lives of students.