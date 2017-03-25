May the Force and Energy Be With You Science Fair at Bataan Memorial Intermediate

Students in grade 3 had the opportunity to participate in a Science Fair at Bataan Memorial Intermediate School on Thursday, March 16, 2017. The theme of the science fair was “May the Force & Energy be with You” so each experiment showed energy and force in motion. Students created a slide show to document how they used the Scientific Method to test their hypothesis and come up with their findings. At the science fair, students presented their findings to fellow students, teachers, and family members along with demonstrating their experiment. There were a wide range of outstanding projects and displays including Soccer Ball Force, Potato Clock Energy, Solar Powered Cars, Wind Energy, Heat Energy, and much more.

Jalynn Burkholder, grade 3, presented her science fair project on Newton’s Cradle at the Bataan Memorial Intermediate Science Fair on Thursday, March 16.

Mr. Mike Ferdinandsen said, “Our district has embraced an innovative format and model to teaching that helps increase student performance through rigor, relevance, and relationships. The goal of this assignment was to allow students to move into a higher domain of critical thinking, creating, and designing of their experiment.”

The science fair was organized by Mr. Mike Ferdinandsen and Mrs. Abby Fry. To see more pictures of the student projects visit pccsd.net.