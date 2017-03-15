Port Clinton High School Choir and Wind Ensemble receive Superior Rating
The Port Clinton High School Chorale and Wind Ensemble received the highest rating of Superior at the Ohio Music Educators Association Large Group Contest on Saturday, March 11. A Superior rating is the highest rating awarded by OMEA. The Concert Band received the second highest rating of Excellent. The Wind Ensemble was directed by Mr. Rod Miller, Ms. Jennifer Kustec directed the Concert Band, and Chorale is under the direction of Mr. Eric Watts.
Port Clinton High School students representing PCHS at the OMEA in the following groups.
Chorale: Alayna Behring, Ashlyn Borton, Gabrielle Buhay, Chloe Cook, Emilee Cymbola, Russell DeMarco, Morgan Dominguez, Marisol Fick, Isabella Fillmore, Kyauna Folkerth, Ally Goans, Selena Harris, Laura Helmer, Cin’ara Hicks, ,Mallory Holbrook ,Aliyah Hurst, Lily Madison, Ryan Mougey, Skylar Mynarsky, Abigail Overmyer, Bobbie Petersen, Arraselia Rangel, ,Nicholas Schmitz, Ivy Soler,, Andrew Stanz, Niki Tipton, Edward Verkin, Stephanie Wheeler, Ian Willoughby, Christian Zacharias, Isaiah Zapata.
Wind Ensemble: Flutes - Ciara Bozman, Samantha Emmons, Kate Fontana, Meghan Gallogly, Payton Herevia, Amelia Morrow, Cali Sees, Lauren Shaw , Ana Stahl , Morgan Wojciechowski; Oboe - Paige Steyer; Bassoon - Ryan Dress; Clarinets - Hailey Ball, Ally Batterton , Kate Bowers, Kacie Busby, Emma Eickert, Delayna Laurel, Ella Miller, Alex Rose, Kayleigh Snyder, Zoe Zgodzinski; Bass Clarinets - BreAnne Crawford, Jordan Gresh; Contra-Alto Clarinet - Makayla Dull; Alto Saxes - Peyton Culver, Hannah Roberts, Claudia Rosiar; Tenor Saxes - Kamlin Nisch Quan, Sierra Seibold; Bari Saxes - Trevor Frias; Horns - Alexis Bradshaw, Devin Feuhrer, Leslee Gilleland, Christian Mitchell, Kendall Rusincovitch; Trumpets - Alex Camerato, Maryssa Grimm, Kertis Johnson, Lily Madison, Alisandra Mejia-Garza, Madi Recker, Jenna Sullivan, Eric Wammes, Tristan Yoh; Trombones - Keegan Chapman, Avery Hines, Gabie Klein, Collin Miller, Austin Vargas; Euphoniums - Jackson Kennedy, Kaleb Wadsworth, Hailey Ward; Tubas - Justin Beckford, Cameron Bice, Jacob Borsh, Madison Kodak; Percussion- Deagan Beach, Sydney Frias, Maddy Gerwin, Asha Guerra, Josh Herevia, Hunter Hild, Jacob Koch, Quincy Kowal, Rady O’Neal, Alaina Schultz, Nikki Stitak; Piano - Emma Eickert.
Concert Band: Flutes - Stacey Bragg, Brianna Curley, Nichole Davis, Merissa Jagucki, Olivia McDougall, Hannah Moore, Monique Perkins, Aliyah Phillabaum, Caitlyn Pipoly, Lilly Reiman, Ashlyn Rogers, Analisa Snyder, Bobbijo Whiteside; Clarinets - Isabelle Biers, Michelle Brough, Allison Dickman, Michaela Ferrell, Madison Garcia, Ahmyre McCree, Megan Montgomery , Marissa Pollard, Alexis Runyon, Grace Talbott; Bass Clarinets - Hannah Cymbola, Megan Riley, Leanna Thomas; Alto Saxes - Jack Carpenter, Hannah Castro, Caitlin Chafee, Austin Emmons, Ileana Garza; Tenor Saxes - Dylan Johnson, Omar Lucero, Ethan Schaffer; Bari Saxes - Michael Helmer; Horns - Alissa Fargo, Morgan Grimm, Steven Kauffman III, Alisa Matthews; Trumpets - Starr Beckman, Chloe Cook, Alex Finley, Shane Green, Grace Heilmann, Aleena Mitchell, Jasper Nickel, Kaylee Phillips, Courtney Sayre, Beau Scott, William Segaard, Dylan Smothers, Samantha Sneider; Trombones - Alexius Borton, Jacob Fleck, Jade Koran, Dalton Lieb, Mason McDougall, Arraselia Rangel, Bailey Wells, Brandon Whitt; Euphoniums - Matthew Grimm, Macie Hunter, Dekota Irick, Madyson Webb; Tubas - Gabe Armendariz, Luke Cuevas, Abbi Overmyer, Hunter Webster; Percussion - Brennen Barnett, Seth Garber, Kade Keith, Amber Luma, AJ Peroni, Sierra Robinette, Maddie Schurdell, Cooper Stine, Chyeanne Strader, Kolby Wylie.
