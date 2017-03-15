Danbury presents a Night at the Races

The Danbury Laker Athletic Boosters are hosting their fourth annual Night at the Races on April 8. The event will be held at the Port Clinton Elks Lodge, with the doors opening at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and races beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and include dinner, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. A cash bar will be available. Ticket and horse purchases can be made by calling Bill Chapman at 419-573-2214 or Gary Quisno at 419-798-4037. Race sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Information can also be sent to to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on the Danbury Laker Athletic Boosters Facebook page.