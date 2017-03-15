Oak Harbor DECA announces Entrepreneurship Award winners

Front row L to R: Erin Flowers, Becci Petersen and Ann King. Back row L to R: Konnor Fletcher, George St. Bonore, Owen Segaard and Jeff Winterfield. Oak Harbor DECA members presented awards to three local entrepreneurs on February 7, at the thirteenth annual Entrepreneurship Awards Banquet. The banquet was held to honor local business owners for their contributions to the Oak Harbor Community. The Oak Harbor Rotary and DECA clubs hosted the event which included a buffet breakfast at the Evolve Café.

The criteria used to select award winners included creativity, innovation, outstanding customer service, and commitment to the local community. The Entrepreneurial Spirit Awards were given to the following: Becci Petersen of The Rocket Shop, Ann King of US Bank, and Erin Flowers and George St. Bonore of St. Bonore Financial Services.



This event is the result of a partnership formed with DECA and the Oak Harbor Rotary Club. As future leaders and entrepreneurs, students have the opportunity to network with local business leaders and gain valuable insight into the business world.



This was one of many activities to celebrate Entrepreneurship Month and was part of the Oak Harbor DECA Entrepreneurship Promotion Project Campaign. The theme for this year’s campaign is Entrepreneurship-Explore the Possibilities. The goal of the campaign is to inform, educate and involve students and community members about the importance of entrepreneurs. The campaign managers are Konnor Fletcher, Owen Segaard and Jeffrey Winterfield.