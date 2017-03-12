Legally Blonde on stage at PCHS March 17-19

Legally Blonde on stage at PCHS March 17-19Featured
The Port Clinton High School Drama Club is presenting its student production of Legally Blonde on Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m. in the PCHS Performing Arts Center.
Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to win him back, Elle uses her charm to gain admittance to Harvard as well. At school, she struggles with peers, professors and ex-boyfriend, Warner Huntington. With the help of friends Paulette and Emmett, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
Legally Blonde Cast List: Elle Woods-Laura Helmer; Emmett Forrest-Blaze Kodak; Paulette Buonufonte-Maddy Kodak; Margot-Lizzy Aukermann; Serena-Gabrielle Buhay; Pilar-Madyson Webb; Professor Callahan-Andrew Fillmore; Warner Huntington III-Andrew Stanz; Vivienne Kensington-Bella Fillmore; Brooke Wyndham-Nikki Stitak; Kyle (Delivery man)-Kyle Dickman; Enid Hoopes-Meghan Gallogly; Elle’s Mom-Zoe Zgodzinski; Elle’s Dad-Edward Verkin; Kate-Caitlyn Pipoly; Leilani-Cin’ara Hicks; Sundeep Agrawal Padamadan-Marisol Fick; Aaron Schultz-Logan Dague; Dewey-Logan Dague; Nikos Argitakos-Kyle Dickman; Carlos-Edward Verkin; Winthrop-Jordan Gresh; Pforzheimer-Sydney Frias; Lowell-Jack Carpenter; Whitney-Kaylee Phillips; Chutney Wyndham-Kate Bowers; Ensemble-Allison Dickman, Emma Eikert, Ben Gilleland, Leslee Gilleland, Zoe Hines, Amber Luma, Abbi Overmyer, Cali Sees, Hannah Witte. Stage Crew: Kamlin Nisch Quan; Madison Vargas; Emma Eikert; Sierra Robinette; Hannah Castro; Logan Appleman; Devin Feuhrer. Makeup Crew: Payton Herevia; Kate Fontana; Emily Stottsberry; Maddie McGlothlin. House Crew: Ella Miller, Collin Miller, Brad Blahay, Cameron Anderson, Ashlyn Rogers. Light Crew: Chloe Cook, Amelia Smith, Kate Fontana. Sound Crew: Allison Goans, Brianna Cox.
This musical is relatively new to the theatre world, catering to the present-day's generation and culture. Based on the adored movie, this rendition of Legally Blonde stays true to form, and follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Join the PCHS Drama Club this March for a hilarious and heart-warming journey from the sorority house to the halls of justice! Tickets are $8 each and on sale now in the PCHS main office. Tickets may also be purchased prior to the shows at the Performing Arts Center box office.
