Legally Blonde on stage at PCHS March 17-19

The Port Clinton High School Drama Club is presenting its student production of Legally Blonde on Friday, March 17, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 2 p.m. in the PCHS Performing Arts Center.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to win him back, Elle uses her charm to gain admittance to Harvard as well. At school, she struggles with peers, professors and ex-boyfriend, Warner Huntington. With the help of friends Paulette and Emmett, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.