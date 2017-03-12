Penta Career Center students earn top awards at HOSA Regional Competition
More than 50 Penta Career Center students, who are enrolled in the Medical Technologies Academy, Dental Assistant and Exercise Science/Sports Health Care programs, have earned top awards at the 2017 HOSA Regional competition. The regional contest took place on February 3 in Toledo. All students who are listed qualify to compete in the Ohio HOSA Conference that takes place in April at The University of Toledo.
Local students include:
Aaron Conley, Genoa, Transcultural Health Care Knowledge Test
Patrick Glenn, Genoa, Health Education
Justin Goney, Genoa, Nutrition Knowledge Test
Gabrielle Favro, Oak Harbor, Prepared Speaking
Meghan Parks, Oak Harbor, Creative Problem Solving
Hannah Smith, Oak Harbor, Dental Science
McKenna Velliquette, Oak Harbor, Creative Problem Solving
HOSA is a national student organization that exclusively serves secondary and post-secondary/collegiate students in pursuit of a career in the health professions.
