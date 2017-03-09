Celebrating 50 years at BCS

The following article is reprinted in its entirety to highlight significant events within the last 50 years.

The Benton-Carroll-Salem School District is approaching a milestone of existence. As the school district and community continue to celebrate 50 years of quality education for the students of the Benton-Carroll-Salem district, historical newspaper articles will be reprinted from the past five decades of education.

The Ottawa Exponent August 28, 1975

General Donald V. Bennett selected the topic “Integrity, Loyalty, Motivation and Initiative” for his address at the dedication of the new Oak Harbor High School building. He was introduced by Paul R. Lockwood, personal friend and member of the Board of Education.

The speaker reminisced briefly on his days while a student at Oak Harbor and mentioned first grade teacher Mrs. Anna Bense, Principal Gertrude Schlose and Supt. R.C. Waters as three of the teachers providing him the necessary stimulus for the above four elements. Continuing, he stated the building itself would be meaningless if it did not result in providing the teachers with an added incentive, as well as parents, so that they in turn would be responsible to see that future Oak Harbor students received the desire to reach their maximum for these four incentives. He said that the true test would be when the students of today and future years would take their place as leaders in our community and higher branches of government and industry.

The program, which also observed the 100th year celebration of the school system, commenced with the Church St. building bell by former custodian Luther Beck. This bell had not been rung since 1962 when the last Supt. Waters retired.

Presentation of flags followed outside the new building with VFW Commander Richard J. Schmidt presenting the American Flag for the gymnasium and Judge Merrill B. Rudes the American flag to be flown. They were accepted by members of the Student Council Officers: President Robert Buhl, Vice President Dong Lenz, Secretary Amy Minick, and Treasurer Erin Mylander. The flag to be flown was then raised by combined members of VFW Post 9732 and American Legion Post 114.

The high school marching band, under the direction of Ralph Ward played the Star Spangled Banner. Mrs. Eric Kohntopp was soloist. The Invocation was given by Carl Glass and the Benediction was given by Donald Kohli. High School Principal Clifford Herbert gave the welcome address for the program held in the gymnasium. Superintendent Walter R. Joesph introduced guests, officers, and members of the committees who aided in work involved in passing the levy, as well as members of the current Board of Education and former members Carmon Norwine and Earl Moore.

Gene Graves, president of the Benton-Carroll-Salem Board of Education, accepted the golden key to the building from architect Robert Stough. General contractor E. H. Hayne provided statistics relative to materials used in construction of the structure.

Music provided by the band included Let There be Peace on Earth, America the Beautiful, The Cassion Song, Fight Song, and the Alma Mater.

Invocation was given by Rev. Jeffery Kimpel of St John’s Lutheran Church, Rocky Ridge, and the Rev. Harold C. Rust, St John’s Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor gave the Benediction.

Cheerleaders and Mat Maids were ushers and guides for the estimated crowd of over 2,000 persons attending the dedication and open house. Members of Boy Scout Troop 316 assisted with parking the visitors.

Refreshments were provided and served by the Oak Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce.