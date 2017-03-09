PCHS Senior Spotlight: Trevor Frias





Port Clinton High School announced the Senior Spotlight for February 2017 is Trevor Frias.



Trevor Frias has been very active in student life at Port Clinton High School by being a member of Marching Band, Concert Band and Wind Ensemble. He is also the secretary of Leadership Council and a two year member of the National Honor Society. Trevor has been a four-year member of the Redskin baseball team earning honorable mention All-SBC last season. He spends his summer playing baseball as a member of the American Legion Post 83 baseball team.



Trevor is the son of Aaron and Kendra Frias. Next year, he will continue his education at The Ohio State University majoring in Actuarial Science.