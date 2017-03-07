Port Clinton Middle School National Junior Honor Society Induction

PCMS Principal, Ms. Carrie Sanchez, presents Jacob Weldon with his National Junior Honor Society certificate. Port Clinton Middle School inducted a new group of students in the National Junior Honor Society on February 15. Mrs. Carrie Sanchez, PCMS Principal, addressed the entire middle school student body and parents, grandparents and special guests that were in attendance. According to their website, “The National Honor Society (NHS) and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) are the nation's premier organizations established to recognize outstanding high school and middle level students. More than just an honor roll, NHS and NJHS serve to honor those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character (and Citizenship for NJHS).”

For the induction process, eligible students were asked to write an essay explaining why they would like to be a part of National Junior Honor Society, how they represent the characteristics of National Junior Honor Society and what their future goals are for their lives. The following students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society:

Fleet 6: Melissa Ali, Grant Arnold, Owen Auxter, Riley Barnett, Reagan Barth, Chloe Barton-Kashmer, Carlie Blaesing, Lydia Boykin, Alize Brooks, Isabella Cross, Kirsten Cuevas, Logan Dale, Cairin Dix, Nicholas Elson, Parker Fanning, Olivia Felbinger, Owen Fodor, Cameron Gillum, Claudia Gillum, Thomas Hall, Emiliy Holcomb, Marah Horn, Brent Jacoby, Stefanie Jadwisiak, Mackenzie Jennings, Gabrielle Johnson, Dylan Koester, Christian Kolodziejczyk, Savannah Kreuscher, Jaden Laney, Serena Lewis, Alyssa Libben, Gavin Maloy, Mackenzie Martinez, Isabella Marvicsin, Akella Nardecchia, Alexis Ransom, Emily Roberts, Carly Robinette, Kaitlyn Robinette, Jacob Ryf, Mia Sanchez, Chance Sayre, Addisynne Siefke, Grace Smothers, Paige Smothers, Payton Vargas, Cadence Wallace, Makaila Webb, Jacob Weldon, Kyla Wells, Noah Yurista, Noah Zimmerman.

Fleet 7: Kennedy Adkins, Rebecca Auerbach, Anthony Aukerman, Lysette Auvil, Davie Avis, Hunter Bechtel, Jasmine Biers, Carter Blaesing, Jasmine Borton, Marcella Brenner, Faith Chapman, Rebekah Clark, Olivia Eickert, Katerina Fillmore, Ashton Fisher, Autumn Grindstaff, Luke Halsey, Alison Haynes, Connor Helle, Austin Helton, DaNasia Jackson, Liv Jadwisiak, Nathen Lukac, Ethan Luma, Alyssa Mares, Brooke Martinez, Alexis Meggitt, Isaac Miller, Arielle Montowski, Sydney Moore, Rebekah Nehls, Nathan Nellett, Alyssa Recker, Ella Roberts, Colby Sayre, Alexis Spears, Ryan Zam, Paige Zibert.

Fleet 8: Haithem Alsawalha, Eliott Auxter, Connor Bechtel, McKenna Boling, Tristan Boling, Megan Bolyard, Thomas Brooks, William Brooks, Aidan Carpenter, Ethan Carpenter, Hannah Cross, Julia Davis, Logan Floro, Emma Gottron, Garrett Hirt, Olivia Jackson, Karah King, Rebekah Koehl, Elayna Krupp, Benjamin Lucas, Jameson Mullens, Michael Recker, Noah Shaw, Kierstin Sherer, Claire Snyder, Spencer Spieldenner, Logan Stork, Caleigh Sullivan, Averie Webb, Sarah Webb, Rock Ye.

At this event, Dr. Lonny Rivera also announced Port Clinton Middle School was one of only twenty-five schools across the nation to be named a Model School!

See more information at pccsd.net about this impressive designation along with more pictures of the National Junior Honor Society induction.